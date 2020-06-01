Joy marks first celebration of Mass since lockdown

Fr Gerard Aynsley welcomes back parishioners to St Patrick’s Basilica in Dunedin yesterday during their first celebration of Mass since the Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

People were beaming with joy as they entered St Patrick’s Basilica in South Dunedin yesterday to celebrate Mass, Fr Gerard Aynsley says.

The Mercy Parish-Whanau Aroha priest said Mass was some way off normal — chairs were separated and people signed in and out and could not mingle — but parishioners appreciated being back.

Yesterday’s Mass was the first for the church since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

Fr Aynsley said his message was about holding on to lessons from lockdown, including valuing people providing service, caring for the vulnerable and taking something from the experience of living more simply.

Dunedin North Anglican Parish vicar Canon Michael Wallace said running a service again at All Saints’ Church felt a bit weird but people were grateful to be there.

Communion consisted of bread alone — no wine was shared — and some parishioners were cautious about their first outing near other people, he said.

Churches were livestreaming services during lockdown and that is continuing post-lockdown.

Knox Presbyterian Church in Dunedin is among those yet to reopen for Sunday services, as the gathering limit of 100 people is seen a problem and the church needs sufficient time to prepare.

