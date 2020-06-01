Monday, 1 June 2020

Joy marks first celebration of Mass since lockdown

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Fr Gerard Aynsley welcomes back parishioners to St Patrick’s Basilica in Dunedin yesterday during...
    Fr Gerard Aynsley welcomes back parishioners to St Patrick’s Basilica in Dunedin yesterday during their first celebration of Mass since the Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    People were beaming with joy as they entered St Patrick’s Basilica in South Dunedin yesterday to celebrate Mass, Fr Gerard Aynsley says.

    The Mercy Parish-Whanau Aroha priest said Mass was some way off normal — chairs were separated and people signed in and out and could not mingle — but parishioners appreciated being back.

    Yesterday’s Mass was the first for the church since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

    Fr Aynsley said his message was about holding on to lessons from lockdown, including valuing people providing service, caring for the vulnerable and taking something from the experience of living more simply.

    Dunedin North Anglican Parish vicar Canon Michael Wallace said running a service again at All Saints’ Church felt a bit weird but people were grateful to be there.

    Communion consisted of bread alone — no wine was shared — and some parishioners were cautious about their first outing near other people, he said.

    Churches were livestreaming services during lockdown and that is continuing post-lockdown.

    Knox Presbyterian Church in Dunedin is among those yet to reopen for Sunday services, as the gathering limit of 100 people is seen a problem and the church needs sufficient time to prepare.

    grant.miller@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter