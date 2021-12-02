Kevin the kitten new Covid support at Port Chalmers pharmacy

Kevin the Covid-busting cat at Port Chalmers Pharmacy's vaccination clinic. Photo: Port Chalmers Pharmacy / Facebook

A Dunedin pharmacy has a new employee - Kevin the kitten.

Kevin is the new support staff member at the Port Chalmers Pharmacy Covid vaccine clinic.

His roles include providing cuddles and cuteness for patients as their get their vaccinations.

Third year pharmacy student Nicole Kennedy works part time at the pharmacy and is also Kevin's Mum.

Kennedy got Kevin, the Burman Rogdoll, as a kitten the day before lockdown. Not wanting to leave him alone while she worked at the pharmacy her manager suggested she bring him in.

"All of our patients seemed to love having a little kitten running around the pharmacy, it just helped calm some nervous and gave people a bit of entertainment while they were hanging around after they had their vaccine."

If he's being a bit annoying, as Kennedy put it, he gets put in a little mesh enclosure but generally he wanders around the pharmacy making sure everyone gets to pat him.

"He's pretty mischievous at the moment, he's only eight weeks old so he just runs around everywhere."

Kennedy says he's also great when kids come in to get vaccinated.

"I think it's just great stress relief having a little kitten there and it's a great distraction from having to get an injection.

"People seem to love it."