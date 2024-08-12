Lane reopens after tree blocks Portobello Rd

One lane has reopened on Portobello Rd after a large fallen tree earlier blocked the route.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman this afternoon said Portobello Rd was closed in the vicinity of the Vauxhall end of Doon St.

"We are hoping to have one lane open later this evening, with temporary traffic management in place until the tree can be removed.

A large fallen tree has blocked Portobello Rd this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"Anyone using Portobello Rd will have to divert via Highcliff and Castlewood Rds in the meantime," the spokesman said.

The road reopened under traffic management shortly after 6.30pm.

The no 18 bus route was also affected.

In an update on social media, Orbus Dunedin said buses would resume after 7pm.

