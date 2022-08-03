Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Lawnmower joy-rider referred to Youth Aid

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A young male who got drunk and took a ride-on lawnmower for a joy-ride then set a bus stop on fire after running out of gas, police believe.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the young male took his step-father’s lawnmower for a joy ride along Scroggs Hill Rd and into Brighton at 5am yesterday after consuming a large amount of alcohol.

    The driver ran out of gas by Edna St.

    At the same time, a fire in a bus shelter across the road was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

    A stack of newspapers was set alight, but no damage was done to the shelter.

    Although the suspect denied being involved in the fire, police believed he was responsible.

    He was spoken to and referred to Youth Aid. 

     

