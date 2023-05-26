Libation oration

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Former Otago regional councillor and author Neville Peat speaks at a meeting of the Otago Maritime Society about the whisky Earnest Shackleton took to the Antarctic in 1907.

Mr Peat talked about his book, Shackleton’s Whisky, to society members at the Gasworks Museum yesterday.

Three cases of the whisky were discovered in 2007 and reblended by the Mackinlay distillery.

This inspired Mr Peat to re-examine Shackleton’s expedition and the story behind the Scottish draught.

Mr Peat has written more than 40 books about geography, history, nature and the environment.