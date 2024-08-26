Library snoozer 'kicked, punched officer'

A Dunedin man punched and kicked a police officer after staff at the city’s main library roused him from his afternoon snooze, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Dunedin City Library at 4.40pm yesterday.

As the library was closing, staff woke up a 30-year-old man who then abused them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police found the man on George St, and when questioned he said he "hates them" and started punching and kicking an officer, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and bailed for court.

The officer was uninjured, Snr Sgt Bond said.

