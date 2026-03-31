Licence suspended after minor sold alcohol

Vogel St burger restaurant Good Good’s liquor licence was suspended for 72 hours earlier this month after alcohol was sold to a minor. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

A worker at a Dunedin burger store who sold alcohol to a minor admitted they were ‘‘not very good at maths’’ when inspecting the teenager’s ID.

The patron, one of two 17-year-olds volunteering as part of a police sting operation in Dunedin, was sold a pint of alcoholic ginger beer despite presenting an ID listing her as underage.

That led to Vogel St burger restaurant Good Good having its liquor licence suspended for 72 hours, from March 11 to 14, and a duty manager having their manager’s certificate suspended for 28 days.

The penalties were called for by police, who alleged the restaurant failed a controlled purchase operation (CPO) on October 17 last year, a decision issued by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority said.

Judge Robert Spear said one of the volunteers approached the bar at Good Good about 5.40pm and ordered a pint of alcoholic ginger beer.

She was asked for identification, which she produced, that correctly showed her to be 17 years old.

But the staff member who served her ‘‘just said that she was not very good at maths’’ and returned the identification before initiating the sale, Judge Spear said.

The volunteer then paid for the beverage and waited for police at a table.

The allegations were admitted by both a duty manager and Good Good owner Rose Gleeson, Judge Spear said.

Ms Gleeson, also a former New Zealand representative in figure skating, told the Otago Daily Times about a week earlier it was her dream to own her own burger place.

She had at that point recently taken over ownership of the business.

Judge Spear said each suspension constituted one ‘‘negative holding’’.

A total of three incurred within three years would result in an application for the cancellation of the respective liquor licence or manager’s certificate in each case.

Police confirmed no other licensed premises failed last year’s operation.

CPOs provide police the opportunity to send minors into licensed premises to test if they are served alcohol.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz