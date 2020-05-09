Life-saving help inspired career

Oranga Tamariki children's social worker Nikita Hames makes a delivery of essential groceries to a Lawrence client earlier this week. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

There's really no good time to experience an unprecedented pandemic lockdown, but just as you are finding your feet in a new career must rank among the less ideal moments.

Nikita Hames (23) began her dream role as a social worker for children in care in December, and was just beginning to build a friendly rapport with her new Oranga Tamariki clients when Covid-19 struck.

That led to a rapid change in protocols for client interaction, as at first physical distancing, then maintaining bubbles became paramount.

But throw an obstacle in Miss Hames’ path and chances are she will quietly find a way around it.

No stranger to adversity, the Invercargill-born Dunedin resident only found her way into social work by drawing positives from a challenging, potentially life-changing situation of her own.

When she was 15, like many young people Miss Hames struggled with negative emotions, and was diagnosed with depression.

It was a meeting with a social worker that eventually turned her life around — and against the odds inspired the young woman to pursue a career in social work.

"My parents had split up when I was younger, and I was being bullied at school. I entered a downward spiral and began to experience some suicidal ideation.

"Luckily a family friend saw I was struggling, and encouraged me to seek help, and eventually my GP was able to put me in touch with a social worker."

Out of respect for her privacy Miss Hames will not name her saviour, but says that individual’s influence on her life was nothing less than transformational.

"She trusted me as a person, and you could just sense she was 100% genuine in her concern and actions.

"When I first met her I wanted to become an early childhood teacher, but by our final meeting, I wanted to help change people’s lives the way she’d changed mine.

"She basically saved my life."

Her depression had disrupted her academic performance, and teachers and friends alike were doubtful of her newly found ambition.

"I wasn’t motivated at school, but my desire to become a social worker was so strong that I stuck with it, and eventually received a scholarship to study social work at Otago University.

"Four years later and here I am. I proved everybody wrong."

A study placement with Oranga Tamariki in Balclutha proved to be further inspiration, and in December she took up a full-time position with the agency, covering Clutha and Eastern Southland.

Given the ups and downs in her life to date, she appeared also to have taken Covid-19 in her stride.

"I’d really only just got going when the pandemic began. But you just have to find new ways to do things."

Aided by Oranga Tamariki’s distribution of cellphones and tablets to many of its 6000 children in care , daily catch-ups with her dozen-or-so clients had moved largely online.

"The basis of what we do involves making a close connection with our clients, so it’s not ideal, particularly with the very young children, but still allows us to be a listening ear.

"I’m looking forward to being able to meet face-to-face again."

She said the problems faced by her clients recently had paralleled those experienced by all, although young people in general were perhaps better placed to weather the storm.

"Kids are really resilient and creative under challenging circumstances. They’ve been an inspiration to work with during lockdown."

Characteristically, the unexpected extra challenges thrown at Miss Hames in the early days of her new career had done nothing to put her off.

"As a social worker you can never really predict what your day will bring.

"It’s been full on, but I wouldn’t change it for anything."

