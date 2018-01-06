Lifeguard return postponed at Tomahawk

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club chairman James Coombes looks out over Tomahawk Beach. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Wild winds has postponed the return of life guard patrols to a Dunedin beach today.

Plans for lifeguards to be on duty from noon today at Tomahawk beach have been ditched because of the wild surf conditions.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand club support officer Otago-Southland Maddy Crawford says the decision to call off the patrol today was because the danger posed by high waves and the fact there is likely to be very few swimmers at the beach.

Because the Tomahawk patrol is not based at a club house it made sense to delay the patrol until tomorrow, she says.

All other lifeguard patrols in and around Dunedin will still run as normal, Ms Crawford says.

Patrols are returning to the beach as it becomes an increasingly popular with swimmers and beach goers.