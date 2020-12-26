Little bundles of joy arrive for Christmas

Julia Einberger, of Wanaka, welcomed baby Ngaia yesterday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It was not the Christmas Day they were expecting. However, for Julia Einberger and Daniel Grant, it was the perfect gift.

Baby girl Ngaia was born in the Queen Mary Maternity Centre, in Dunedin, at 9.01am yesterday, weighing 3.6kg.

The couple were given a due date of December 15, and Ms Einberger initially planned to have ahome birth.

But when she and Mr Grant travelled from Wanaka to Dunedin for a check-up on Thursday, she had gone into labour.

It was a 17-hour labour for Ms Einberger but was all worthwhile in the end.

"I’m so happy . . . it was very hard but all good in the end."

Mr Grant said it was "awesome" to now be a dad.

"I normally don’t like Christmas that much but we got the ultimate present this year."

The name Ngaia had come to Mr Grant in a dream about three months ago, despite not knowing their baby’s sex until she was born.

"I had a feeling it would be a girl and it turned outI was right."

Christmas Day was also the birthday of his best friend of 30 years, and there were already plans for shared birthday celebrations.

"It’s now a birthday instead of Christmas . .. this day will be a big celebration from now on."

Another baby girl was born at Dunedin Hospital about 10.40am.

Tamara Bray and Tyler Reece welcomed their baby girl Sadie Reece yesterday at Southland Hospital. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

An Otautau couple also got the present of their lives this Christmas — a baby girl named Sadie. Weighing 3.2kg, she was born at Southland Hospital at 1.09pm yesterday, to the joy of parents Tamara Bray and Tyler Reece.

Sadie was due to be born on December 28 but Ms Bray started to feel contractions as soon she woke up yesterday.

"I hated that part — it was my least favourite thing in the whole pregnancy.

"But looking at her now, everything is good."

The couple drove from Otautau to Invercargill, where their first child was born in a quiet and smooth birth.

The new parents were over the moon with their little girl.

"It is very exciting. It gives us a prospect for the future," Mr Reece said.

