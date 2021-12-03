A little confusion, but mostly smooth sailing as Dunedin enters orange

Morning Magpie staff member Pru Jopson says customers had generally been pretty good about having to show their vaccine passes. Photo: Peter McIntosh

It has been mostly smooth sailing for Dunedin cafes on the first morning of the new traffic light system.

Central city cafe Morning Magpie had experienced few issues after the new requirement for vaccine passes kicked in.

Staff member Pru Jopson said scanning the passes had added another layer of admininistration to the process, but people had generally been pretty good about it.

A few people had forgotten their passes or thought another piece of documentation would do, such as a text message about their vaccination appointment, and had to be turned away, she said.

Corner Store owner Mark Anson said there had been no issues this morning, and most people had their passes ready to go when they came into the store.

They had not had to turn anyone away.

"It's been really easy.''

Potpourri cafe head barista Sera Ruston had a similar experience this morning, and said there had been no problems.

It could get tricky when the cafe was busy as it took more time, but so far there had been no issues, she said.

Cafe owner Hilary Procter said she was really proud of the way staff had adapted to the change.