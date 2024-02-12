Lobofest rocks

PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Julian Temple Band rocks out on stage at the summer edition of the Lobofest on Saturday.

The summer festival in Brighton raised funds to go towards the Otokia reforestation and the Brighton Rugby Club.

The event showcased Dunedin musicians, craft beer, wines and food. The lineup for the festival had nine bands, including Barnaby Weir and Friends, Otepoti All Stars and Flying Man.

The festival had exclusive entry and guests needed to know someone to get in.

People found out about it through word of mouth and most people knew each other at the festival.