Lovely day for cricket

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

(Clockwise from above) Atawhai Foley, 9, raises the bat with a group of young cricket fans; Gabriel, 2, waves his flag with Yoshi Geerlofs and Arlo, 8, with Simon Greenall watch the action during the Super Smash action at the University Oval yesterday.

They were among a steady stream of spectators that piled in to the ground for their first glance of the Volts and Sparks T20 action this season — which opened late last month at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Black Cap Jacob Duffy made his welcome return to the Volts, suiting up for his home franchise for the first time this season.

The Volts had a five-wicket loss to the Auckland Aces, while the Sparks notched their first victory of 2026 with a four-wicket win against the Auckland Hearts.

The Volts and Sparks are back home for double headers later this week against the Wellington Blaze and Firebirds on Thursday and the Northern Brave men and women on Sunday.

The looming weather forecast does not look good for either clash with cloudy conditions and rain showers predicted.