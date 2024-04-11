Thursday, 11 April 2024

Lucky escape as car 'nails it into tree'

    By Tim Scott
    A group of surfers escaped unscathed when their car left the road and flew down a bank near Dunedin this afternoon.

    Photo: Tim Scott
    Photo: Tim Scott
    Firefighter DCFO Cory White said the vehicle dropped several metres down the bank near Purakaunui and "nailed it into a manuka tree".

    The four occupants were unhurt although one was shaken up, he said.

    Photo: Tim Scott
    Photo: Tim Scott
    They were heading to a nearby beach to go surfing when their vehicle slid off the road.

    Fire crews, ambulance and police attended the crash at 4.30pm on Purakaunui Rd.

     

     

