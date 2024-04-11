Lucky escape as car 'nails it into tree'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A group of surfers escaped unscathed when their car left the road and flew down a bank near Dunedin this afternoon.
Firefighter DCFO Cory White said the vehicle dropped several metres down the bank near Purakaunui and "nailed it into a manuka tree".
The four occupants were unhurt although one was shaken up, he said.
They were heading to a nearby beach to go surfing when their vehicle slid off the road.
Fire crews, ambulance and police attended the crash at 4.30pm on Purakaunui Rd.