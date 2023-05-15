Making it special for mothers

PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin residents take time to celebrate Mother’s Day yesterday.

Mosgiel resident Julia Eketone raises a glass to mother Lyn Grant during a special high tea at Otago Museum, followed by a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the planetarium. It was a lovely way to mark the occasion with her mother, she said. "She does everything for everyone and nothing for herself."

Dunedin’s Bridget Irving celebrated with a special breakfast of pancakes and a lucky scratchie containing a small win, before visiting the beach and taking daughters Lumi (3) and Xalia (6 months) Irving-Teat to Marlow Park playground. It was a "delightful" day, she said.