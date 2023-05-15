Making it special for mothers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin residents take time to celebrate Mother’s Day yesterday.
Mosgiel resident Julia Eketone raises a glass to mother Lyn Grant during a special high tea at Otago Museum, followed by a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the planetarium. It was a lovely way to mark the occasion with her mother, she said. "She does everything for everyone and nothing for herself."
Dunedin’s Bridget Irving celebrated with a special breakfast of pancakes and a lucky scratchie containing a small win, before visiting the beach and taking daughters Lumi (3) and Xalia (6 months) Irving-Teat to Marlow Park playground. It was a "delightful" day, she said.