Making a name for herself on Braille Day

Those in Dunedin’s Every St had the chance to be one in a million at an awareness-raising event for World Braille Day yesterday.

Dunedin resident Julie Woods, also known as "that blind woman", celebrated the day by working towards the goal she set in 2017: writing one million names in braille.

The tally is now at 25,571 names, which passers-by were able to add to, taking away cards stamped with their braille name as keepsakes.

The day marked the birthday of Louis Braille, who invented the tactile writing system for the visually impaired nearly 200 years ago.

Ms Woods celebrates the day annually, with Every St chosen as this year’s location because it was where she completed her three-year mission of walking every street in Dunedin’s 44 suburbs last October.

Joined by two helpers yesterday, the event was a great opportunity to raise awareness of braille, she said.

Julie Woods writes a name in braille on World Braille Day yesterday in Dunedin’s Every St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

It was a chance to show everybody that it was still a globally relevant tool for blind people.

The writing system had also adapted well to the modern age with digital braille.

She enjoyed the interactions she had with people as she wrote names—"Anna" and "Emma" were among her favourites due to their simplicity.

"Behind each name is a person, and it’s really great to be able to meet and connect with them."

Doug Leggett was among those who came to add to the tally by having his name written.

He had followed Ms Wood’s journey for several years and found her inspirational, he said.

