A man waving a knife towards passing cars caused alarm for motorists in Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to South Rd at 9am after reports of a man brandishing a knife at passing vehicles.

Police found the 47-year-old man and located the knife tucked away in his jacket pocket.

He was arrested and bailed to appear in court at a later date.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz