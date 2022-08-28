Man overboard off Otago coast believed dead

berge_rishiri_twitter.jpg The Berge Rishiri, Photo: Twitter

A search for a man overboard a bulk carrier off the coast of Otago has been suspended as cold southern waters are believed to have claimed his life.

A statement from Maritime New Zealand said the person being searched for was a Chinese national who was last seen finishing his shift aboard the ship, which Stuff are reporting is the Berge Rishiri, at 8am yesterday.

He failed to report for duty at 4pm the same day, and Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) was notified.

The crew searched the vessel and the ship returned along its track to search for any signs of the missing man in the water.

A nearby vessel and the Otago Rescue Helicopter also searched the area.

"A cold-water survivability expert engaged by RCCNZ believes there is little chance the person would have survived," the statement said.

The search efforts were stood down pending the search review and assessment.

Broadcasts continue to shipping in the area, requesting all vessels maintain a sharp lookout.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person," the statement said.