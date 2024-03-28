Man pepper-sprayed at Dunedin drink-driving stop

Photo: ODT files

An alleged drunk driver caused a ruckus for Dunedin police after he tried, unsuccessfully, to flee from a traffic stop.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers saw a motorist driving erratically and narrowly missing other vehicles in Bay View Rd at 7.50pm yesterday.

Police stopped the vehicle and talked to the 26-year-old driver. However, due to signs of recent alcohol consumption officers, decided to breath-test him.

The man was uncooperative and tried to flee by climbing over to the passenger's side to exit the vehicle and run.

When police blocked his exit the man attempted to push police out of the way, Sgt Lee said.

In the commotion, the man was pepper sprayed and was arrested.

The man was charged with assaulting police, resisting police and refusing officers request for blood.

He was due to appear in court this morning.

Earlier at 1.30pm, police were executing a parole recall warrant in High St in relation to a 42-year-old man.

However, during the arrest the man resisted and assaulted two police officers by attempting to headbutt them.

The man went to headbutt the first officer, but missed, but managed to headbutt the second officer in the upper torso.

Both police officers were uninjured in the arrest.

He was arrested and was charged with resisting police and two charges of assaulting police.

He would appear in court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz