Man slumped in crashed car had meth pipe

A 50-year-old man found slumped over the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Dunedin was found with a meth pipe, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the crash happened about 4.10pm yesterday at the intersection of Elgin Rd and Havelock St.

Police conducted a warrantless search for drugs under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012 and found the meth pipe.

Police conducted a cognitive impairment test and a blood sample was sent away to be tested.