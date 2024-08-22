Man who ran amok at Countdown having 'bad day'

Photo: ODT files

Multiple police officers were required to restrain and arrest a 26-year-old man who ran amok at a central Dunedin supermarket last night.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Countdown about 9pm when the man started ‘‘knocking over displays and barging into staff and customers’’.

Officers located the man, who was still in the store.

‘‘He was aggressive towards police throughout the interaction, and required multiple officers to restrain and handcuff him."

The man was arrested by police for disorderly behaviour, but later released with a warning for disorderly behaviour, and was served with a trespass notice for the store.

‘‘The reason he wasn’t charged is because he was having a really bad day.’’

Police said they took the incident seriously, particularly after Luke James Lambert (42) stabbed four people at that supermarket in a random attack in 2021.

In December 2021, Lambert pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and was later sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz