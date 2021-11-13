Marches against mandates draw crowds across country

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Event co-organiser Audrie Addison said they were a collective of like-minded people who were supporting those who would lose their jobs on Monday as a result of the Government's "no jab, no job" mandate.
"I’m supporting this because I don’t like what the Government is doing to the people. We should have freedom of choice."
An organiser said people from around the area had travelled to take part in the protest.
There are protests against in several parts of the country today, some involving cars which disrupted traffic in Auckland and Wellington.
The Freedoms & Rights Coalition protest group had earlier proposed a "Great Gridlock" of slow-moving vehicles to block traffic across several New Zealand cities.
In Christchurch hundreds of protesters have taken to the inner city streets.
Revving motorbikes and loudspeakers made a loud impact as they travelled from Cathedral Square through the CBD.
Protests have also been reported in many smaller centres across the country.
- additional reporting NZ Herald