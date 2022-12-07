Marking a railway milestone

Celebrating 150 years of the Dunedin and Port Chalmers Railway are (from left) engine driver Robert Storm, anniversary organiser Carol Meikle and Port Chalmers Historical Society president Brian McCormack.

Mr McCormack is dressed up as Joseph Conrad, captain of Palmerston, a ship that brought in Polish settlers.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

The trio is in front of original locomotive Josephine at the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin.

"My mother’s side of the family arrived in Port Chalmers in 1863 and had a stevedoring business around the time of the railway completion in 1872 and at the time of the Palmerston arrival," Mrs Meikle said.

She was "proud to be keeping our history alive".