Martin Phillipps farewelled at Town Hall

Dunedin singer/songwriter Martin Phillipps is being farewelled at a service at Glenroy Auditorium this afternoon.

The former frontman of Dunedin Sound pioneers The Chills died on July 28, aged 61.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Grant Robertson speaks at the funeral of Dunedin musician Martin Phillipps.

The funeral is being livestreamed from 2pm.

University of Otago vice-chancellor and former deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will MC the service.

Mr Robertson was chosen by the family as he was a "real fan" and friend of Martin's.

The speakers are expected to be family members and a handful of musicians who had a connection with Phillipps.