Matchbox theremin swaps radio waves for infrared

To the untrained eye, it looks like a small and unassuming box.

But with a flourish of his hands, Jan-Bas Bollen can perform music and create images out of thin air with it.

Most computer geeks will recognise the matchbox-sized box as a Leap Motion infrared controller, which is usually used like a computer mouse.

But the Dutch composer has written a computer program for it, allowing its infrared rays to detect and interpret hand gestures, which can create music and visual images.

He calls his invention the HyperTheremin.

"As a composer and musician, I’m always looking for new ways of controlling sound and image.

"When this device came out, I thought, ‘I might have something here’.

"During the Covid-19 lockdowns in the Netherlands, I had great focus and wrote the software which generates and modifies sound and imagery in real time.

"With this device, I can control many elements of sound and imagery simultaneously.

Dutch composer Jan-Bas Bollen with his HyperTheremin, which he will perform with at Otago Museum tonight. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"It monitors both of my hands 60 times a second.

"It can identify my individual fingers, my knuckles and everything, and each element of the hands — specific positions and movements in space — can be used to control sounds and images."

He said the instrument was quite different from the original theremin, invented by Leon Theremin in 1928, which created a unique electronic sound using two antennae.

By moving hands in the air around the antennae, skilled performers could manipulate the radio waves and play melodies which were amplified by a loudspeaker.

Mr Bollen is in Dunedin to give a "one-night-only" concert at the Otago Museum tonight, where he will use the HyperTheremin.

It is the first stop on his nationwide tour.

Mr Bollen is internationally active as a composer, performer and educator, and creates music for soloists, ensembles, theatre productions and installation art.

He regularly collaborates with dancers and choreographers, he DJ’s and he produces club tracks under the moniker Bazr.

