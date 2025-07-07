One injured, extensive damage in Kenmure blaze

A fire that broke out in a home’s bedroom in Barr St extensively damaged the property. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

One person was treated for burns after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a Dunedin home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said initially crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations were called to the blaze at a property in Barr St, Kenmure, at 11pm yesterday.

While on route, it was confirmed to Fenz that everyone inside has made it out of the property.

On arrival, firefighters found a well-involved fire, and put through a second alarm.

The house was approximately 150sq m.

Smoke from a fully involved house fire on Barr Street on Sunday night. Photo: Craig Baxter

Further crews from the Dunedin City and St Kilda stations attended.

The fire broke out in a bedroom on the bottom storey and was extensively damaged.

Smoke also significantly damaged the rest of the structure, the spokesman said.

One person received burns to their hands and were treated at the scene before being transported to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John.

Police were called to assist with crowd control due to onlookers.

A fire investigator was at the property this morning to work out the cause of the fire.

