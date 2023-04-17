Meeting shows support for Save Our Trains campaign

Save Our Trains national organising committee member Patrick Rooney with Double Fairlie locomotive Josephine at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Forget planes and automobiles — trains were the focus of a public meeting on Saturday, aimed at saving them and, ultimately, expanding them into a major form of public transport again.

More than 70 people attended the inaugural Dunedin meeting for the campaign at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, which featured a panel of local and national rail and transport campaigners and experts, including Save Our Trains national organising committee member Patrick Rooney, Dunedin list MP Rachel Brooking, Dunedin city councillor Jim O’Malley, University of Otago business school senior lecturer Dr Duncan Connors and former Hamilton city councillor Dave McPherson.

Mr Rooney said the purpose of the meeting was to promote passenger rail and to build a local network of supporters to put the issue on the agenda for the general election and beyond.

The campaign was focused on rebuilding high-quality and affordable inter-regional passenger rail services throughout New Zealand.

Judging by the turnout at Saturday’s meeting, he believed there was strong interest in the campaign from Dunedin and Otago.

There had been several initiatives and campaigns around passenger rail in Dunedin, including the potential for Dunedin Rail to be extended to offer commuter passenger services.

He said there had also been interest in revitalising an intercity service, similar to the former Southerner train service.

"Passenger rail has many social and environmental benefits but will require investment and leadership to fulfil its potential."

Mr Rooney said the meeting was one of many held as part of the Save Our Trains campaign national tour.

It was hoped the campaign would culminate in a national passenger rail conference with many supporting organisations, to be held in Wellington on June 28.