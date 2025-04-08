Men allegedly struck with timber after trying to retrieve bag

A Dunedin man allegedly swung a piece of timber at two strangers, striking them in the head and arms, after finding the pair going inside his garage.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Craig Hendry St, Concord, at about 2.30pm yesterday.

A 54-year-old man at an address in the street had found "two individuals going into his garage to collect a bag", Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Those two individuals say they were asked by the owner of the bag to go there and pick it up."

Neither of them were known to the man.

Upon confronting the pair, men aged 53 and 42-years-old, the man picked up a timber stick and allegedly swung it multiple times at the 53-year-old, hitting him on the forearm and injuring him.

The 42-year-old then tried to calm the man down, but he too had the stick swung at him.

He was hit in the arm and the head. The pair fled in a car, which had its windscreen damaged, and called police.

Officers arrested the 54-year-old at his home.

He was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged with assault.

Further charges may be laid depending on the victims’ injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The contents of the bag were unknown.

Police were also called to MacLaggan St, at about 1pm yesterday, after reports of two teenagers walking along the footpath with what was described as a firearm.

Officers found them near Harvey Norman and gave them advice, before moving them along.

They were believed to have been carrying an imitation firearm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz