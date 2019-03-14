Merged shows require 290 outfit changes

iD Dunedin Fashion Week spokeswoman Nicola McConnell flicks through an event programme at the Regent Theatre. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Merging two shows into one has raised challenges for the iD Dunedin Fashion Week team as they prepare for up to 290 outfit changes over a two-hour show.

Dunedin's Regent Theatre yesterday was in what fashion week spokeswoman Nicola McConnell described as ''full set-up production mode''.

For the first time in the 20-year history of the fashion show, and the 15-year history of the international emerging designers show, the two events will be run together in one space.

Ms McConnell said it had taken six months' work to find out what was feasible.

The 26 emerging designers had five garments each to show, and the 16 established designers between five and 10.

''The scale and the number of changes, and the number of clothes that you need and the shoes and the models, you need a really big back-of-house space,'' Ms McConnell said.

The Regent had good back-of-house facilities for models and their make-up needs, and the work carried out showed it could be done.

The show on Friday and Saturday nights will feature models on a catwalk that will extend on a path that makes its way through both upstairs and downstairs seating areas of the Regent Theatre.

It will feature music by the Dunedin Youth Orchestra and Dunedin musician Julian Temple.

Ms McConnell also promised a ''really amazing audiovisual performance'' by arts laureate Daniel Belton, who runs Dunedin-based company Good Company Arts.