Emergency services outside the Meridian Mall after a false alarm resulted in its evacuation. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

The Meridian Mall has been evacuated due to a false alarm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews attended reports of an alarm activation at the mall about 10.20am.

It was found to be a false alarm that happened on the ground floor, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said about 100 people who had been evacuated from the building could be seen in the surrounding streets.

