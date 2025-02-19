Meth, knives discovered in vehicle - police

Methamphetamine and knives were discovered inside a vehicle in Dunedin after officers noticed a ‘‘strong smell of cannabis’’ wafting from within, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint in Highgate, at 10.15pm last night.

The vehicle has a ‘‘strong smell of cannabis’’ coming from it.

Officers spoke to its passenger, a 34-year-old man who was wanted for an unrelated matter. He was arrested and found with 0.22 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

Knives were also found inside the vehicle when searched.

The man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning on charges of possession of meth, possession of meth utensils and possession of an offensive weapon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz