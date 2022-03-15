Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Minor assault on car repo man

    By Oscar Francis
    Police were called to an uncivil dispute after a Dunedin man took exception to his cars being repossessed yesterday afternoon.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 48-year-old man was due to have two vehicles repossessed by a finance company and two representatives arrived to take his cars about 12.30pm.

    But the man committed a minor assault when he "removed" one of them from his Macandrew Bay property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police were called.

    When they showed up they negotiated with the man to give up his vehicles.

    This took some time but eventually the cars were able to be taken away, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     - oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

