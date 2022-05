PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police officers talk to personnel from Search and Rescue at Tunnel Beach.

A police spokeswoman said a call was received from a member of the public at Hillhead Rd advising that someone seemed to be in trouble in the water about 4.20pm yesterday.

Search and Rescue was notified but was stood down after the swimmer swam to shore.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with minor injuries.