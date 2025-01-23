Missing man last seen in South Dunedin

Peter was last seen in South Dunedin. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of an elderly man reported missing in Dunedin today.

Peter, 77, was last seen in King Edward St, South Dunedin, about 12.45pm.

He was wearing a black jersey, black pants, black shoes, a hat and sunglasses.

His family and police were concerned for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home, police said.

■ Police 105, reference number P061381123.