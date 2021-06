Mercy Hospital in the Dunedin suburb of Maori Hill. Photo: ODT files

A patient reported missing from Dunedin's Mercy Hospital following surgery has been found.

The woman went missing from the private hospital in the suburb of Maori Hill this morning, prompting a search by police.

About 2.20pm, police confirmed to the ODT that she had been found safe and well "in the wider Dunedin area".

No further details were available.