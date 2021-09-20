Mixed emotions after trout caught

Daniel (7) and Emma (9) Collins, of Dunedin, show off the dinner they caught at the Southern Reservoir during the Take a Kid Fishing day on Saturday.

Forget the arms — it was Emma Collins’ face that got the biggest workout when she reeled in a 1.4kg rainbow trout on Saturday.

The Dukes family (from left) Claude (4), Breton and Hector (6) wait patiently to reel in a fish. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

It went from a beaming smile as she landed the fish, to a wrinkled look of revulsion as Fish & Game officers gutted it for her, and then she pursed her lips at the thought of eating it for dinner — all within 60 seconds.

"It was disgusting watching it get gutted. But it hasn’t put me off eating it. It’s going to be yummy."

The 9-year-old was one of about 60 children who had a go at fishing for the first time, at Dunedin’s Southern Reservoir as part of Fish & Game’s annual Take a Kid Fishing days yesterday and on Saturday.

Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon said the number of participants was limited to 50 each day this year because Dunedin was still under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

"Hopefully, we’ll be at Alert Level 1 for next weekend’s event [September 25 and 26]. Then we can sign some more people in."

Lisa Lokman (14), of Dunedin, managed to hook her first fish at the Southern Reservoir, after failing to catch anything in the previous two Take a Kid Fishing days.

He said there were about 800 rainbow trout in the reservoir, which were raised at the Otago Fish & Game hatchery at Macraes.

On average, they weighed about 1.4kg, he said.

"Normally, only about 20% get caught, and then everyone’s allowed to come up and fish here when the season opens on October 1 — as long as you’ve got a licence, of course."

