U3A preparing for winter courses

U3A Dunedin co-conveners of the recent autumn series course ‘‘The Victorian Novel: From Realism to Retrospection’’ (from left) Dr Elizabeth Wilson and Stuart Strachan are pictured with course presenters Prof Tom McLean and Associate Prof Grace Moore, of the University of Otago English Department. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

U3A Dunedin is continuing its efforts to provide educational opportunities to members of the region’s ‘‘third age’’ population, through its ongoing series of short courses.

Offering classes for retired and semi-retired people which are delivered by experts, including university staff, U3A Dunedin has a local membership of 955 people.

U3A Dunedin board chairwoman Dr Elizabeth Wilson said members had already enjoyed a stimulating series of courses during autumn and were now gearing up for winter courses, set to begin on May 20.

There will be six courses covering a broad range of topics, such as ancient mythology, the plays of Chekhov, great composers, Otago birds, the current geo-political situation and the work of leading local academics.

Dr Wilson said U3A Dunedin celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, having offered more than 500 courses since it was established, and continued to go from strength to strength.

‘‘Our members can take part in up to three courses in each block, and there are lectures once a week for each course over six weeks,’’ she said.

‘‘We try to offer a broad range of topics, including the arts, science, literature and politics, so there is something of interest to everyone.’’

Members enjoyed the opportunity for social interaction and for questions and discussion that contributed to making the courses interactive events.

Alongside the lecture series, there were also interest groups to keep U3A members’ minds engaged, she said.

Part of a worldwide movement to support life-long learning and the enjoyment of life for ‘‘third-agers’’, U3A Dunedin is the largest voluntary community education organisation in Dunedin.

‘‘We can cater for a lot of people across each block of six courses, so that gives us plenty of capacity for a large membership.’’

Since the beginning, U3A Dunedin has had a close relationship with the University of Otago and signed a memorandum of understanding with the university in 2023, covering co-operation between staff and U3A.

‘‘We are very grateful for that support, as we simply would not be able to offer the quality of courses if it weren’t for the university staff,’’ Dr Wilson said.

There is no waiting list to join U3A Dunedin, and new members are welcomed.

For more information about membership, email members@u3adunedin.org.nz and for general information, visit the website: u3adunedin.org.nz

