Wuthering dance open to all

Red-clad dancers gather to celebrate a previous Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever community dance event in the Octagon. The popular event returns on July 26. PHOTO: MARTIN BUYCK

A sea of red-clad dancers will fill the Octagon in the fun and flamboyant midwinter community dance event, the "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever".

The annual event, based around a flash mob re-creating Kate Bush’s iconic 1978 song and dance, will be held from 11am next Saturday, July 26.

Organised locally by Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem, under the HeartCore umbrella, the free event will be the first and most southern of hundreds of Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations going on all over the world.

The project was founded in 2013 by "Wuthermothers" — British performance group Shambush — and is facilitated globally by Berlin-based Samantha Wareing.

Participants will come together in the lower Octagon at about 11am for a warm-up and a practice run-through of the main dance — guided by lead dancer Hannah Rouse and her team.

At noon, the full Wuthering Heights dance flash mob will swing into action.

Cr Mayhem said everyone was welcome to just turn up and take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event — all that was needed was a red dress/outfit and some moves.

The event will be accessible, with modified moves for all levels of participation — all ages, abilities and genders are welcome. There is no need to register, just turn up and join in.

"We have red ribbons on sticks and pom-poms for those with limited mobility — it is all about participating and having fun," Cr Mayhem said.

"We also have spare red clothes, including t-shirts and scarves, so there’s no need to miss out if you don’t have red clothes at home."

The event will also raise funds for local mental health and wellbeing organisation Weka — Wellness, Empathy, Kindness Aotearoa.