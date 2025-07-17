Next stage for dance project

Dunedin dancers perform on St Clair Beach in "Saltlines for Sealion Women" in May, part of the ongoing dance project for Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance Carol Brown, which is continuing this week with creative lab "Routes/Worlds". PHOTO: BRONWYN KIDD

Visiting choreographer Professor Carol Brown is making the most of the opportunity to focus on her dance practice as 2025 Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance.

Prof Brown, whose dance piece "Saltlines for Sealion Women" attracted a large crowd when it was performed by a group of local dancers on St Clair Beach during the Wild Dunedin Festival, is leading another public-facing event this week — this time in the heart of George St.

A collaboration between Prof Brown, who is professor of choreography and head of dance at the University of Melbourne Victorian College of the Arts, Mozart Fellow composer Simon Eastwood and video artist Erica Sklenars, the "Routes/Worlds" creative lab has been based since Monday at 320 George St (the former Company of Strangers shop).

The site has been accessed through the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, which aims to bring life into empty urban and retail environments through brokering a lively programme of art project occupation.

Conceived as a "networked garden", Routes/Worlds aims to make connections between urban Otepoti, the surrounding coastline and data flows.

Visible through the shopfront window and open at scheduled times to the public, musicians and dancers move together in a playful way amidst a rack of clothes, a pile of wetsuits and musical instruments.

Prof Brown said, through the project, they were "interested in the creation of compositional vignettes: a live art laboratory environment where [they] invite artists and academics interested in collaboration to visit and respond to the emergent creative method".

"Their input will provide further stimulus for the evolving scores that will be made visible to passersby".

Speaking to The Star, Prof Brown said the project, which involved dance sessions, workshops and more, was "going very well".

"Our project is based around sea lions and their place on the coastline," she said.

Recently, the Routes/Worlds creators had the opportunity to visit pakake/sea lions in their natural habitat with sea lion expert Jim Fyfe, and were able to record their vocalisations, which were being woven into the project soundscape.

"It is wonderful to have those pakake sounds, as they have been at the heart of my fellowship."

Prof Brown said the six-month dance fellowship had been a good opportunity to step back from her busy academic role and immerse herself in dance in her former hometown of Dunedin.

Born in Dunedin, Prof Brown trained at the studio of Shona Dunlop-MacTavish and was a member of Dunedin Dance Theatre until 1985 when, having completed a history honours degree, she left New Zealand to undertake further study. She has danced and worked overseas for many years.

The Routes/World project will culminate in a public showcase and sharing of the results of the work on Saturday, 4pm-7pm at the 320 George St site.

People are welcome to drop in and spend some time, or simply view the activities through the window if they prefer.