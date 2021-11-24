Moana House counsellor ordered to get treatment

A counsellor from a Dunedin rehabilitation facility has been ordered to undergo treatment himself after attacking two people.

William Andrew Heremaia (47) has been sober for the last 15 years, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday, and spent the last two years working at Moana House, a residential therapeutic community for male offenders.

Counsel Steve Turner said his client had been stood down from his employment after charges were laid and he had been using his accrued leave while the court process progressed.

Moana House would only continue his employment if he was not imprisoned or given an electronically monitored sentence, he said.

On September 18, Heremaia went to a Dunedin property to retrieve his barbecue.

After arguing with a man at the home, he turned his attention to a woman he knew who was out on the deck.

First he pulled off her necklace and put it in his pocket, then he tried to pull off her gold ring, an item worth $270 that he had previously given her.

The struggle resulted in the victim being forced on to her back while Heremaia continued to try and prise off the jewellery.

Shoving his right knee on her chest, he continued yanking away until the woman’s finger was bloody and swollen.

After his strenuous efforts were unsuccessful, the defendant went back inside the house where he again confronted the man, pushing him several times while two children looked on.

“Clearly he wasn’t thinking particularly rationally,” Mr Turner said.

“It’s been a huge wake-up call.”

Heremaia pleaded guilty to two assaults and unlawfully being in a building.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris George said the victim was concerned for her safety in the future and police shared those concerns.

Judge Dominic Flatley noted the woman was still traumatised by the incident and too shaken to sit down with the defendant for a restorative justice meeting.

While she questioned Heremaia’s remorse, a Probation report assessed him as showing insight into the gravity of his crimes.

He had last been before the court on violence charges in 2003 and the judge praised his proactivity in seeking counselling before yesterday’s hearing.

It was serious offending, though, Judge Flatley stressed.

“This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Heremaia was sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision and 300 hours’ community work.

He was ordered to pay the victim $1000.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz