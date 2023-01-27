Mosgiel highway work to slow traffic flow

Image: Waka Kotahi

A month of roadworks near Mosgiel will result in motorists needing to take a bit more time for trips to the Dunedin Airport.

After Waitangi Day, northbound traffic headed towards Dunedin will be diverted from State Highway 1 at Gladfield Rd and will reconnect with SH1 from SH87 in Mosgiel.

"While southbound drivers will remain on SH1, there will be temporary speed restrictions past the site, so people will need to build in extra time for their trips to the airport, for example,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior network manager Chris Harris said.

Half of the road width of Main South Rd, SH1, is being reconstructed and contractors will fit cycle-friendly covers to two mud tanks, connected to stormwater, at East Taieri.

The other side of the highway was reconstructed two years ago, Mr Harris said.

The work, to be carried out between 6am and 8pm on weekdays, is due to start on February 7 and be completed in early March.

Traffic management will be in place 24/7.

“We ask everyone who supports and uses businesses along this route to make an extra effort to do so throughout this work,” Mr Harris said.

The detour route for northbound traffic will run from Gladfield Rd on to Gladstone Rd South and Quarry Rd, SH87.

Footpaths would continue to be open, but pedestrians would need to stay on them and avoid the construction area.