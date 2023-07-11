Mosgiel kitchen fire dealt with quickly

A kitchen fire in Mosgiel was brought under control quickly last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to the blaze in a kitchen at a Green St, Mosgiel, address about 5.20pm.

The fire was bought under control "very, very quickly, well within 20 minutes", the spokesman said.

Roslyn, Lookout Point and Mosgiel units managed to extinguish the fire just after 6pm.

No fire investigator was requested for the blaze and the cause was unknown, he said.

