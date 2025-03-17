Mother smashes windows as children watch on - police

A Dunedin mother smashed another vehicle’s windows in a road rage incident while her three children watched on, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to King Edward St at 3.30pm on Saturday after an incident of road rage erupted after a crash. A 33-year-old man, with a 27-year-old woman and their three children in the vehicle was rear-ended by a 62-year-old man.

Both parties exited their vehicles, and an altercation ensued.

The woman then went and smashed the 62-year-old’s car window.

Both parties were known to one another and there had been issues between them before, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Charges were yet to be laid and investigations were ongoing into the incident.

