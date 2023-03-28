Motorway crash: Warning to watch following distance

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police are reminding road users to watch their following distances and drive to the conditions after a three-car crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 7.40am today near Kinmont Park, on a north-bound uphill lane of State Highway 1, just south of the Saddle Hill overbridge.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said three cars were travelling uphill and collided nose to tail.

Due to poor visibility and inappropriate following distances, when the front and second cars slowed the third crashed into the rear of the second, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The incident was a timely reminder for motorists to drive to the conditions, as winter was coming and the poor weather would continue, he said.

The driver of the third car was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said the person suffered moderate injuries.

The crash blocked the lane for about an hour and the road was clear by 8.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Roslyn, Lookout Point and Mosgiel stations attended.

No one were trapped and firefighters assisted other emergency services at the scene, he said.

- By ODT Online and Oscar Francis