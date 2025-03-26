Multiple charges after stolen car seen at petrol station

A woman was charged with drugs and dishonesty offending after an eagle-eyed officer spotted the stolen vehicle she was driving at a petrol station.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a passing patrol car spotted the stolen vehicle at BP Southern in Cumberland St just before 9pm on Monday.

The 27-year-old female driver was wanted for a number of historic shoplifting offences, Sgt Lee said.

She and her 41-year-old male passenger were arrested for unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia was found in their clothing.

A warrantless search then turned up "a number of other drugs and utensils" in the vehicle.

The woman was charged with shoplifting, possessing methamphetamine, possessing utensils for methamphetamine, possessing cannabis oil, LSD and breaches of the Medicines Act.

She was bailed to appear in court at a later date. Her passenger received a formal warning for unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.