Music to their ears

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra woodwind musician Emily Sterk plays the bass clarinet to pupils at Musselburgh School yesterday, as part of the orchestra’s annual schools tour.

She is among six musicians who will play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments at 15 primary schools in the greater Dunedin region, to present an educational concert introducing classical music and orchestral musical instruments to pupils.

It aimed to build up new generations of future music listeners and players, while supporting school teachers' own music education efforts.

The tour started yesterday at Carisbrook School and will finish at Kaikorai Primary School on Friday afternoon.