Musical chairs at DCC

Sandy Graham

Four senior management positions are being filled in a caretaker capacity at the Dunedin City Council.

Both former council finance and commercial general manager Dave Tombs and former council chief executive Sue Bidrose left the organisation last week.

The top finance job was being covered by council financial controller Gavin Logie, council acting chief executive Sandy Graham said.

Mr Tombs’ previous responsibilities were being shared between acting finance general manager Mr Logie "and other senior staff".

Earlier it was announced council parks and recreation group manager Robert West was working in Ms Graham’s role in an acting capacity and parks and cemetery manager Scott MacLean was covering for Mr West, also in an acting capacity.

Any decision about Mr Tombs’ replacement would wait until the chief executive role had been filled, Ms Graham said.

A council spokesman yesterday said there was "no date set" for a timeline for making the chief executive appointment.

Ms Graham said at the beginning of the month she wanted the vacant chief executive role.

Applications for the position close on July 31.

Mr Tombs, who arrived in Dunedin from Australia two years ago, left the council to pursue other opportunities in New Zealand.

Dr Bidrose left Dunedin to head AgResearch in Christchurch.

The two resignations of senior positions at the council were reportedly unrelated.

