Name for new Mosgiel pool announced

When the new Mosgiel pool opens in the middle of this year, it will be known as Te Puna o Whakaehu.

The name, which means "the pool of Silver Stream", was announced by the Dunedin City Council yesterday.

The council said in a statement Te Runanga o Otakou gave the name, which acknowledged Whakaehu as the Kai Tahu name for the waterway flowing next to the building.

Te Runanga o Otakou upoko Edward Ellison said Kai Tahu people once swam and played in the small river.

"We think Te Puna o Whakaehu is a perfect association for the building and its purpose, as well as the people who will be here enjoying themselves, exercising and recreating in the puna or pool, very much like how our people used to do with the Whakaehu."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the council was honoured to have been given the new name.

He said the "stunning" new community facility was taking shape.

There would be five new pools inside Te Puna o Whakaehu, all nearing completion.

The 8-lane 25m pool, leisure pool, hydrotherapy pool, spa pool, and learners pool would all have ramp access.

The main glass facade was being installed over the next two weeks, the last of the main structural installation.

The commissioning, testing everything was working properly, would start late next month.

Work on the car park and landscaping were also in progress, and paths would be created linking the pool to Mosgiel Memorial Park, Mosgiel Memorial Gardens and Peter Johnstone Park.