Napping stranger 'crashes car in his sleep'

A Dunedin man having a nap at the wheel of a stranger's car managed to crash the vehicle into a fence in his sleep, police say.

Officers were called to Portobello Rd, Musselburgh at 11.30am yesterday after a car rolled down a bank and hit a fence.

The 42-year-old man, who was apparently quite tired, got into a stranger's vehicle parked in the road and promptly fell asleep, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

During his kip, the man managed to knock the handbrake loose, causing the vehicle to roll into a fence.

The man was arrested for unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

Officers found drug paraphernalia on the man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz