Friday, 13 October 2023

Neighbours armed up for argument

    By Tim Scott
    Two feuding neighbours, one brandishing a piece of wood and the the other a knife, sparked a police callout yesterday.  

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to an address in Tomahawk Rd, at 2.20pm, after reports of trespassing and assault.

    A man was reportedly assaulting another man with a piece of wood, while the other waved a knife around.

    Sgt Lee said there had been ongoing issues between the neighbours for a number of years.

    Officers spoke to the parties involved, but no arrests were made or charges laid, and inquiries were continuing.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz 

     

