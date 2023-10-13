Neighbours armed up for argument

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two feuding neighbours, one brandishing a piece of wood and the the other a knife, sparked a police callout yesterday.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to an address in Tomahawk Rd, at 2.20pm, after reports of trespassing and assault.
A man was reportedly assaulting another man with a piece of wood, while the other waved a knife around.
Sgt Lee said there had been ongoing issues between the neighbours for a number of years.
Officers spoke to the parties involved, but no arrests were made or charges laid, and inquiries were continuing.